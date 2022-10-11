Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71,271 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,271 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,146,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

