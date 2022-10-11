Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

