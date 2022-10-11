Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

