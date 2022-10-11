International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lowered by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

