Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

