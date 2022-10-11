Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

