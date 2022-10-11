Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

