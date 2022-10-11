Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,999 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $190.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.