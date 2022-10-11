StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 129,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,623,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 225,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

