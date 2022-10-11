Human Investing LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

