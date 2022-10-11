StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,992,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

