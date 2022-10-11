StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Public Storage by 597.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Public Storage Stock Up 1.4 %
PSA opened at $287.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $280.83 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.