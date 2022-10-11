StoneX Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Public Storage by 597.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Public Storage by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.64.

PSA opened at $287.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $280.83 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

