Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 284,156 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JMST stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

