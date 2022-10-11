Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,033,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,016,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.