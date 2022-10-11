Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

