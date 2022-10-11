Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $315,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

