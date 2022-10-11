Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43.

