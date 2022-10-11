Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

