Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 885 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.09.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

