Snook Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNK)

Snook (SNK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Snook token can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Snook has a market cap of $702,873.52 and approximately $77,933.00 worth of Snook was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snook has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Snook Token Profile

Snook (CRYPTO:SNK) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2021. Snook’s total supply is 39,999,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,875,030 tokens. The Reddit community for Snook is https://reddit.com/r/PlaySnook and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Snook’s official website is www.snook.gg. Snook’s official Twitter account is @snook_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Snook’s official message board is snookgg.medium.com.

Snook Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Snook (SNK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Snook has a current supply of 39,999,374.807732 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Snook is 0.04200813 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $92,606.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.snook.gg/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snook directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snook should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snook using one of the exchanges listed above.

