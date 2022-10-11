EverReflect Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (EVRF)

EverReflect (EVRF) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. EverReflect has a market capitalization of $645,382.20 and $11,246.00 worth of EverReflect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverReflect token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EverReflect has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EverReflect Profile

EverReflect’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. EverReflect’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EverReflect is everreflect.io. EverReflect’s official Twitter account is @everreflect and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverReflect is https://reddit.com/r/everreflect.

EverReflect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverReflect (EVRF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EverReflect has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverReflect is 0 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $903.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everreflect.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverReflect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverReflect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverReflect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

