BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BIT opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.12.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
