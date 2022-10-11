BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $273,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

