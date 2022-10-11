BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

