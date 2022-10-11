BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
MIY stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
