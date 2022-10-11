BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

MIY stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

