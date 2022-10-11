BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

