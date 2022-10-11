BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
