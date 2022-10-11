BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
