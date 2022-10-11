BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

