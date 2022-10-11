BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
BME stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.