BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 31st

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $580,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $387,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

