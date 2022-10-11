Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0985 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JSD opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.