Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
