Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.