Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

