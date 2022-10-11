Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 20th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

