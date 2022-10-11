BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MHN stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $177,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

