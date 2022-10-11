BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
MHN stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
