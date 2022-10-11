BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGR stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $13.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.