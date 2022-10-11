BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $13.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

