BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MPA opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
