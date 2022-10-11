BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MPA opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

