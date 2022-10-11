BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BUI opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

