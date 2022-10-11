HALO network (HO) One Day Volume Tops $83,243.00

HALO network (HO) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, HALO network has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HALO network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HALO network has a market cap of $772,307.91 and approximately $83,243.00 worth of HALO network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HALO network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

HALO network Coin Profile

HALO network launched on April 18th, 2021. HALO network’s total supply is 12,186,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,025 coins. HALO network’s official Twitter account is @network_halo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HALO network is https://reddit.com/r/halonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HALO network’s official message board is halonetwork.medium.com. HALO network’s official website is www.halo.land/#.

Buying and Selling HALO network

According to CryptoCompare, “HALO network (HO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. HALO network has a current supply of 12,186,510 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HALO network is 0.81980774 USD and is down -13.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $246,034.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.halo.land/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HALO network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HALO network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HALO network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HALO network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HALO network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.