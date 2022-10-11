Sandwich Network Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (SANDWICH)

Sandwich Network (SANDWICH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Sandwich Network has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Sandwich Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sandwich Network has a market capitalization of $672,246.74 and $12,937.00 worth of Sandwich Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sandwich Network

Sandwich Network launched on November 23rd, 2021. Sandwich Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Sandwich Network’s official Twitter account is @networksandwich and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sandwich Network is www.sandwich.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sandwich Network (SANDWICH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sandwich Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sandwich Network is 0.00072793 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,577.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandwich.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sandwich Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sandwich Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sandwich Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

