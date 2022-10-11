SHKOOBY INU Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHKOOBY)

SHKOOBY INU (SHKOOBY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. SHKOOBY INU has a market capitalization of $704,503.18 and approximately $12,684.00 worth of SHKOOBY INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHKOOBY INU has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One SHKOOBY INU token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHKOOBY INU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SHKOOBY INU Token Profile

SHKOOBY INU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. SHKOOBY INU’s official message board is medium.com/@shkoobyinu. SHKOOBY INU’s official Twitter account is @shkoobyinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHKOOBY INU’s official website is shkoobyinu.com. The Reddit community for SHKOOBY INU is https://reddit.com/r/shkooby_inu.

SHKOOBY INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHKOOBY INU (SHKOOBY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHKOOBY INU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SHKOOBY INU is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shkoobyinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHKOOBY INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHKOOBY INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHKOOBY INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SHKOOBYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHKOOBY INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHKOOBY INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.