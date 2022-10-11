Prime Numbers Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $706,719.03 (PRNT)

Prime Numbers (PRNT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Prime Numbers token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002517 BTC on major exchanges. Prime Numbers has a total market capitalization of $706,719.03 and approximately $115,230.00 worth of Prime Numbers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prime Numbers has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Prime Numbers Token Profile

Prime Numbers’ launch date was December 29th, 2021. Prime Numbers’ total supply is 9,852,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,470,000 tokens. Prime Numbers’ official message board is medium.com/@primenumbersfi. The official website for Prime Numbers is www.primenumbers.es. Prime Numbers’ official Twitter account is @primenumbersfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prime Numbers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prime Numbers (PRNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prime Numbers has a current supply of 9,852,140 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Prime Numbers is 0.48497019 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $137,259.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.primenumbers.es/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime Numbers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime Numbers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime Numbers using one of the exchanges listed above.

