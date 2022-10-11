Bitzen.Space Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $515,650.45 (BZEN)

Bitzen.Space (BZEN) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Bitzen.Space token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitzen.Space has traded 91.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitzen.Space has a market capitalization of $515,650.45 and $1.18 million worth of Bitzen.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitzen.Space Profile

Bitzen.Space’s genesis date was August 9th, 2022. Bitzen.Space’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Bitzen.Space’s official website is bitzen.space. The Reddit community for Bitzen.Space is https://reddit.com/r/bitzenspace. Bitzen.Space’s official Twitter account is @bitzenspace. The official message board for Bitzen.Space is blog.bitzen.space.

Bitzen.Space Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzen.Space (BZEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitzen.Space has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitzen.Space is 0.00051337 USD and is down -12.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $97,320.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitzen.space/.”

