WOLVERINU (WOLVERINU) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14,383.00

WOLVERINU (WOLVERINU) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. WOLVERINU has a market cap of $696,653.00 and approximately $14,383.00 worth of WOLVERINU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOLVERINU has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One WOLVERINU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOLVERINU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

WOLVERINU Profile

WOLVERINU’s launch date was October 16th, 2021. WOLVERINU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. WOLVERINU’s official Twitter account is @wolverinu_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOLVERINU is wolverinu.com.

Buying and Selling WOLVERINU

According to CryptoCompare, “WOLVERINU (WOLVERINU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOLVERINU has a current supply of 0. The last known price of WOLVERINU is 0 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $990.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wolverinu.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLVERINU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOLVERINU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOLVERINU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOLVERINUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WOLVERINU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOLVERINU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.