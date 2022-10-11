RimsofLegend 24 Hour Volume Hits $186,443.00 (ROL)

RimsofLegend (ROL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One RimsofLegend token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RimsofLegend has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. RimsofLegend has a total market cap of $726,674.78 and $186,443.00 worth of RimsofLegend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RimsofLegend Token Profile

RimsofLegend launched on May 8th, 2022. RimsofLegend’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 tokens. RimsofLegend’s official website is rimsoflegend.com. RimsofLegend’s official Twitter account is @ss_rims.

Buying and Selling RimsofLegend

According to CryptoCompare, “RimsofLegend (ROL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. RimsofLegend has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RimsofLegend is 0.0110062 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $112,352.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rimsoflegend.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RimsofLegend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RimsofLegend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RimsofLegend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

