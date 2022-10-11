Rare FND Price Reaches $0.0232 (FND)

Rare FND (FND) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Rare FND token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rare FND has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rare FND has a market cap of $553,464.43 and approximately $783,189.00 worth of Rare FND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00037959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00061027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022614 BTC.

Rare FND Token Profile

Rare FND is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2022. Rare FND’s total supply is 325,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,869,031 tokens. Rare FND’s official website is rarefnd.com/#. Rare FND’s official Twitter account is @rare_fnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rare FND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rare FND (FND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rare FND has a current supply of 325,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rare FND is 0.0230993 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $627,312.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rarefnd.com/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rare FND directly using U.S. dollars.

