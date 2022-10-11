D-Drops Price Tops $0.0042 (DOP)

D-Drops (DOP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One D-Drops token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. D-Drops has a market cap of $649,551.96 and approximately $13,902.00 worth of D-Drops was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, D-Drops has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

D-Drops Profile

D-Drops’ genesis date was July 12th, 2022. D-Drops’ total supply is 335,698,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,552,627 tokens. The official website for D-Drops is www.ddrops.world. D-Drops’ official Twitter account is @ddropsworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

D-Drops Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “D-Drops (DOP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. D-Drops has a current supply of 335,698,407 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of D-Drops is 0.00420978 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,055.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ddrops.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as D-Drops directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire D-Drops should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy D-Drops using one of the exchanges listed above.

