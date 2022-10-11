Ancient Raid Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $614,641.23 (RAID)

Ancient Raid (RAID) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Ancient Raid has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Ancient Raid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Ancient Raid has a market capitalization of $614,641.23 and $52,294.00 worth of Ancient Raid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ancient Raid Token Profile

Ancient Raid’s total supply is 284,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,025,127 tokens. Ancient Raid’s official Twitter account is @ancientraidnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ancient Raid is www.ancientraid.com.

Ancient Raid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ancient Raid (RAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ancient Raid has a current supply of 284,999,990 with 40,041,362.51995951 in circulation. The last known price of Ancient Raid is 0.01381471 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $37,737.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ancientraid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ancient Raid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ancient Raid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ancient Raid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

