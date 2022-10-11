For Meta World Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $640,485.23 (4MW)

For Meta World (4MW) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. For Meta World has a market capitalization of $640,485.23 and $10,246.00 worth of For Meta World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, For Meta World has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One For Meta World token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About For Meta World

For Meta World’s launch date was December 28th, 2021. For Meta World’s total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000,000 tokens. For Meta World’s official Twitter account is @4metaworld. For Meta World’s official website is www.4meta.world. The official message board for For Meta World is medium.com/@4metaworld.

For Meta World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “For Meta World (4MW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. For Meta World has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of For Meta World is 0.0000016 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $176.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.4meta.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as For Meta World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade For Meta World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy For Meta World using one of the exchanges listed above.

