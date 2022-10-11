Boring Protocol (BOP) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

Boring Protocol (BOP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Boring Protocol has a market capitalization of $966,885.82 and $8,869.00 worth of Boring Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boring Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boring Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Boring Protocol Profile

Boring Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,535,000 tokens. Boring Protocol’s official Twitter account is @boringprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Boring Protocol is boringprotocol.io.

Boring Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boring Protocol (BOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Boring Protocol has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Boring Protocol is 0.01073712 USD and is up 44.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $35,031.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boringprotocol.io/.”

