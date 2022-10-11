Zenlink Reaches One Day Volume of $27,350.00 (ZLK)

Zenlink (ZLK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Zenlink has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Zenlink has a market cap of $652,319.34 and $27,350.00 worth of Zenlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenlink token can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zenlink

Zenlink was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Zenlink’s total supply is 37,837,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,035,658 tokens. Zenlink’s official message board is medium.com/zenlinkpro. The official website for Zenlink is zenlink.pro. Zenlink’s official Twitter account is @zenlinkpro.

Zenlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenlink (ZLK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Moonriver platform. Zenlink has a current supply of 37,837,213 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zenlink is 0.04169026 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $49,960.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zenlink.pro/.”

