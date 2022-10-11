CollectCoin (CLCT) Price Tops $0.0318 on Exchanges

CollectCoin (CLCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One CollectCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CollectCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. CollectCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $11,699.00 worth of CollectCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CollectCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10742501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CollectCoin

CollectCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2021. CollectCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,112,000 tokens. The official website for CollectCoin is www.collectco.in. CollectCoin’s official Twitter account is @clctcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CollectCoin’s official message board is monacomarket.medium.com. The Reddit community for CollectCoin is https://reddit.com/r/clct and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CollectCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CollectCoin (CLCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CollectCoin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CollectCoin is 0.03182867 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,102.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.collectco.in.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CollectCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CollectCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CollectCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CollectCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CollectCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.