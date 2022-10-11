AssangeDAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $597,958.41 (JUSTICE)

AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One AssangeDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AssangeDAO has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. AssangeDAO has a market capitalization of $597,958.41 and approximately $64,536.00 worth of AssangeDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AssangeDAO

AssangeDAO was first traded on February 8th, 2022. AssangeDAO’s total supply is 9,397,601,057 tokens. AssangeDAO’s official Twitter account is @assangedao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AssangeDAO is assangedao.org. The official message board for AssangeDAO is assangedao.substack.com.

Buying and Selling AssangeDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AssangeDAO has a current supply of 9,397,601,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AssangeDAO is 0.00006372 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $60,853.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://assangedao.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AssangeDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AssangeDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AssangeDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

